Hampshire Farm Creates Stunning Pumpkin Display Honoring Ozzy Osbourne

Workers at Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, Hampshire, built a massive art piece using 10,000 pumpkins and squash to honor Ozzy Osbourne. The display shows the Black Sabbath singer, who died in July at 76.

Sixteen staff members built the giant pumpkin picture in less than five hours. It shows Osbourne with his round glasses while three bats fly near his head.

The public picked this year's subject through online voting, with most wanting an Osbourne tribute. "We do like to reflect some sort of national pride or culture figure," Sunnyfields Farm director Thomas Nelson said, according to the BBC. "It's always risky when you do someone's face."

Work started early at 9 a.m. Using tall lifts, they stacked the squash from ground level up. Nelson explained to the Daily Echo, "As you can imagine you start at the bottom, because of gravity, and then as you work up it gets a bit thinner."

Last year, the farm set a world record for their giant plant mural. Past displays featured Paddington Bear and Beetlejuice, plus art about the pandemic.

The farm's big fall event starts on October 4 and runs through Halloween. New this year are six hands-on rooms and a special light path with glowing wall art. DJ Alan Turner, who made it to Britain's Got Talent semifinals, will play music during the first three night shows from October 10.