Las Vegas Restaurant Scene Changes: Popular Eateries Shut Down Amid Tough Times

Jennifer Eggleston
There is a renewed wave of notable restaurant closures in Las Vegas that illustrates challenges in the city's constantly changing restaurant community. In September 2025, multiple notable concepts shuttered at major resort properties and neighborhoods.

The steakhouse Emmitt's Vegas, created by NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, closed after litigation, construction delays, and an unfavorable opening. Court filings show the landlord alleged more than $400,000 in unpaid rent. In a statement obtained by Eater, Emmitt's management group, Clarkway Entertainment, said: “We regret to confirm that Emmitt's Vegas is currently closed as we carefully evaluate the best path forward for the restaurant. As you know, this is a challenging time for the Las Vegas hospitality industry.”

Mabel's Bar & Q at the Palms, owned by celebrity chef Michael Symon, closed on Sept. 12. “Sadly, all good things have come to an end, so we have made a team decision to move on from Mabel's at Palms,” Symon says in a statement to Eater. The resort also saw the exit of Vetri Cucina, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, which closed on Sept. 27 after its post-pandemic reopening.

Other closures across the valley reflect shifting trends. EDO Tapas and Wine, a Barcelona-inspired spot in Chinatown, ended its seven-year run in September, with its owners signaling a new venture ahead. Mexican restaurant Leoncito, located at Red Rock Casino and known for its tequila and mezcal program, closed on Sept. 28 after operating for less than a year.

Bar Code Burger Bar, a nearly decade-old destination for craft burgers, also ceased operations. At Palace Station, Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill closed on Aug. 31, with plans to replace it with a Korean BBQ concept slated for spring 2026.

The closures spotlight the ups and downs of dining in Las Vegas and the endless dining reimagination. The food scene will continue to evolve, with more projects in the works even as beloved restaurants will come and go.

