Las Vegas Shooting Memorial Has Only Raised $4M of $40M Needed Two Years Before Opening

The Forever One Memorial, located in Las Vegas and honoring the victims of the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017, is still underfunded as it approaches the construction date it was intended to launch with. Organizers have raised only $4 million, about 10% of the $40 million goal, with construction expected to begin in mid-2026. Despite community support, additional donations and sponsorships are needed to close the funding gap.

During the Wednesday sunrise ceremony for the victims, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMillan said the memorial would be “a place where we can all gather to remember and heal.” He added, “We've got good indications people are coming to the table to build this project.”

The memorial has received key community backing, including a $1 million donation from the Las Vegas Golden Knights and $1 million in operational capital from Clark County, both announced on the eighth anniversary of the shooting. However, organizers' efforts to secure state funding through the legislature were unsuccessful, leading to plans for a national campaign to attract private donors and organizations.

Community members can also get involved with the sale of personal pavers, available at a cost of $500 and $1,000, to commemorate their loved ones. Additionally, the purchases will not only create an ongoing engagement with the community concerning the project, but they will also develop a sustainable revenue stream for the future.

The Forever One Memorial is designed to include a 58-foot tower of light representing hope, 58 candles for each victim, a reflection area, the infinity path, and a wall of remembrance for personal inscriptions. It will be created at the site of the original shooting, with land provided by MGM Resorts International.