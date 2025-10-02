Maxwell House Changes Name to ‘Maxwell Apartment’ in Cost-Cutting Move

In a bold move, Maxwell House has renamed itself "Maxwell Apartment" - the first name switch since it started in 1892. The news dropped September 29, 2025.

With one-third of Americans currently renting, this temporary name change feels relevant. Their new $39.99 yearly coffee plan, called a "lease," looks to change how people get their daily coffee fix.

The plan is pretty sweet - four huge 27.5-ounce coffee containers that could help buyers save up to $1,000 instead of buying daily coffee shop drinks.

"Maxwell House believes no one should have to go without great tasting coffee and Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste people know and love, at a value that celebrates all our fans are doing to make smart choices in their lives," said Holly Ramsden, Head of Coffee, North America at Kraft Heinz, to Kraft Heinz News.

The brand got its start at Nashville's Maxwell House Hotel in 1892. For almost a century, it was America's favorite coffee, showing up in kitchens everywhere.

This change comes as Americans deal with rising prices for both housing and coffee. The company wants to keep their coffee affordable without messing with the quality.

Your coffee will still taste the same - the flavor, aroma, and ingredients aren't changing at all. They're keeping their famous "Good to the Last Drop" motto during this change.