Nevada Gives Green Light to Alcohol Delivery With New Law, Looking to Boost Income and Cut Down on Drunk Driving

Starting Oct. 1, Nevada law permits local jurisdictions to authorize the delivery of sealed alcoholic beverages, including cocktails, alongside food takeout. The measure enables counties and city councils to establish their own regulations for alcohol delivery, including mixed drinks, if approved locally.

The legislation draws from the state's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when alcohol-to-go was temporarily permitted, helping restaurants adapt to new service models. Officials say the expansion could provide a lasting benefit to businesses by offering them an additional revenue stream and more flexible menu options.

Restaurants such as Tacotarian in Las Vegas are preparing to take advantage of the law by offering cocktails, including margaritas, with their takeout meals. "This is great news for us and all small businesses. As we all know, it's been really tough times for everyone, so having this extra revenue for the restaurant is just huge, and we are so happy," Simmons said.

"Excited to bring margaritas to everyone," Simmons said. "We are familiar to like the to-go system with the margaritas, so we have ideas for the jugs or the glass, but we are excited to get creative," Simmons said.

Supporters believe the law could also help reduce drunk driving by giving people the option to drink at home instead of on the road. "I think it's awesome cause then we don't have to worry about drunk drivers, and you can be social at the house," Rivas said.

In order to ensure safety, delivery drivers will need an alcohol awareness card, and customers will have to verify their age using ID scanning systems to obtain an alcohol delivery. A 50-cent surcharge will be added to each alcohol sale to fund DUI reduction programs, including enforcement, testing, audits, treatment, and education.