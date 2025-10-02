Rock Band Consequence of Energy Set to Make Their Lollapalooza Chile Debut in 2026

Chilean rockers Consequence of Energy will storm Lollapalooza in early 2026. Their first album, We Are One, will hit stores in the same year. It will be available as a limited-edition vinyl featuring an immersive 3D cover. The band's first single, "Freedom," reached No. 17 on the SMR Mainstream/Active Rock Chart and the Top 10 on the Greatest Gainers chart, outperforming bands like Foo Fighters and Evanescence.

Their video for "Into The Void" dropped on September 30. Shot in Pichilemu, Chile, it stars actor Marko Zaror with a cast of 40. Fire breathers and dancers twist through the air in stunning sequences. This track is for Consequence of Energy's upcoming debut album, We Are One. Garth Richardson produced it, and a new single, "Searching for Light," will come out on October 17.

Dean Maher engineered the song, and GRAMMY-winning engineer Dave Schiffman mixed it. Maher brought his skills from sessions with AC/DC and KISS. Twenty-time GRAMMY winner Howie Weinberg put the final polish on each track. Vicente Rogers directed, Rodrigo Aviles shot the scenes, and Stephany Bolton crafted the look. Poston Digital added their touch with special effects work.