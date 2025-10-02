Rock Band Consequence of Energy Set to Make Their Lollapalooza Chile Debut in 2026
Chilean rockers Consequence of Energy will storm Lollapalooza in early 2026. Their first album, We Are One, will hit stores in the same year. It will be available as a limited-edition vinyl featuring an immersive 3D cover. The band's first single, "Freedom," reached No. 17 on the SMR Mainstream/Active Rock Chart and the Top 10 on the Greatest Gainers chart, outperforming bands like Foo Fighters and Evanescence.
Their video for "Into The Void" dropped on September 30. Shot in Pichilemu, Chile, it stars actor Marko Zaror with a cast of 40. Fire breathers and dancers twist through the air in stunning sequences. This track is for Consequence of Energy's upcoming debut album, We Are One. Garth Richardson produced it, and a new single, "Searching for Light," will come out on October 17.
Dean Maher engineered the song, and GRAMMY-winning engineer Dave Schiffman mixed it. Maher brought his skills from sessions with AC/DC and KISS. Twenty-time GRAMMY winner Howie Weinberg put the final polish on each track. Vicente Rogers directed, Rodrigo Aviles shot the scenes, and Stephany Bolton crafted the look. Poston Digital added their touch with special effects work.
The band pulls talent from Chile's rock scene. Rodrigo Cortes left Rekiem to play guitar. Diego Sagredo switched from The Reaktion. Michael Bianchi takes the mic. Pedro Santander traded Sangre Aborigen for bass duties, and Amaru Lopez pounds the drums after leaving Plumas. Bianchi said, "'Freedom' came to life during a spontaneous late-night writing session. We weren't trying to write a hit or a debut — we were just channeling energy, honestly and freely. The lyrics and melodies came together naturally, almost as if they had been waiting to emerge," according to Rock DNA Magazine.