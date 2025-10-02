ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rock Band Consequence of Energy Set to Make Their Lollapalooza Chile Debut in 2026

Chilean rockers Consequence of Energy will storm Lollapalooza in early 2026. Their first album, We Are One, will hit stores in the same year. It will be available as a…

Laura Adkins
Aerial view of Lollapalooza 2024 on day 3 at Parque Cerrillos on March 17, 2024 in Santiago, Chile.
Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images

Chilean rockers Consequence of Energy will storm Lollapalooza in early 2026. Their first album, We Are One, will hit stores in the same year. It will be available as a limited-edition vinyl featuring an immersive 3D cover. The band's first single, "Freedom," reached No. 17 on the SMR Mainstream/Active Rock Chart and the Top 10 on the Greatest Gainers chart, outperforming bands like Foo Fighters and Evanescence. 

Their video for "Into The Void" dropped on September 30. Shot in Pichilemu, Chile, it stars actor Marko Zaror with a cast of 40. Fire breathers and dancers twist through the air in stunning sequences. This track is for Consequence of Energy's upcoming debut album, We Are One. Garth Richardson produced it, and a new single, "Searching for Light," will come out on October 17. 

Dean Maher engineered the song, and GRAMMY-winning engineer Dave Schiffman mixed it. Maher brought his skills from sessions with AC/DC and KISS. Twenty-time GRAMMY winner Howie Weinberg put the final polish on each track. Vicente Rogers directed, Rodrigo Aviles shot the scenes, and Stephany Bolton crafted the look. Poston Digital added their touch with special effects work.

The band pulls talent from Chile's rock scene. Rodrigo Cortes left Rekiem to play guitar. Diego Sagredo switched from The Reaktion. Michael Bianchi takes the mic. Pedro Santander traded Sangre Aborigen for bass duties, and Amaru Lopez pounds the drums after leaving Plumas. Bianchi said, "'Freedom' came to life during a spontaneous late-night writing session. We weren't trying to write a hit or a debut — we were just channeling energy, honestly and freely. The lyrics and melodies came together naturally, almost as if they had been waiting to emerge," according to Rock DNA Magazine.  

Consequence of EnergyRodrigo Cortes
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Tyler Burgess of Falling in Reverse performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 07, 2023 in Chula Vista, California.
MusicTyler Burgess on American Monster, Musical Inspiration, and What’s Next — InterviewErin Cline
Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin told WRIF's Meltdown that the group has a "lot" of new music recorded to release.
MusicBreaking Benjamin Vocalist Ben Burnley on New Music and More – InterviewAnne Erickson
Sammy Boller of Citizen Zero plays with the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
MusicCitizen Zero Reunites: Talking New Music, Old Bonds, and Big Plans — InterviewErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect