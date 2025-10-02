The Strat Refutes IShowSpeed’s SkyJump Malfunction Claims, Cites Strong Safety Record

The Strat in Las Vegas has issued a formal response to claims made by YouTube star IShowSpeed regarding an alleged malfunction of the SkyJump. The resort rejected allegations that a carabiner failure nearly cost the streamer his life, stating that his version of events is inaccurate and misleading.

IShowSpeed, who has 44.5 million subscribers on YouTube, claimed during a live broadcast that a carabiner disconnected while he was strapped in for the SkyJump attraction.

In a reaction shared on social media, IShowSpeed exclaimed, “Bro, I almost died. The strap was disconnected, the hook disconnected. What the hell?! I didn't even know that. I didn't even see that. Oh my god.”

Video evidence and a TikTok post suggesting a broken carabiner quickly circulated online, but The Strat dismissed these visuals as a momentary video glitch that did not represent any safety failure.

The resort emphasized that the carabiner in question is not a primary safety device but part of a larger, multi-layered system designed to ensure jumpers' protection. Officials pointed to the attraction's safety record of over 16 years and 400,000 successful jumps as proof of its reliability.

In its response, The Strat noted it is working directly with IShowSpeed's team to clarify the matter and prevent further spread of misinformation. The resort described it as a bid to create clicks and sensationalize the experience, and the company repeated that the SkyJump continues to be safe for all riders.