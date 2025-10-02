Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 3-October 5

Numerous events are happening in Las Vegas this weekend, including popular music festivals and local art fairs. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Reggae Rise Up, get creative at Art in the Park, and dance along at Eliminate's "Turn It Up Tour" in the Mix Lounge. You can also catch live performances from big-name artists such as Thomas Rhett, Parmalee, and the Sina Foley Duo. It's truly a weekend filled with music, art, and memories.

Reggae Rise Up Music Festival

What: Three days of music and fun

Three days of music and fun When: Friday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily

Friday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $145

Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas brings the energy of reggae music to downtown Las Vegas, uniting fans from all genres for a spectacular festival. Attendees can expect world-class performances and an unparalleled experience in an atmosphere of solidarity and celebration, complete with a festive, carnival-like vibe.

Art in the Park — Boulder City

What: Public art display and fundraiser

Public art display and fundraiser When: Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during park hours

Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during park hours Where: Wilbur, Bicentennial, and Escalante Parks, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City

Wilbur, Bicentennial, and Escalante Parks, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City Cost: Free

Art in the Park began over 50 years ago as a small fundraiser for Boulder City Hospital and has since grown into one of the Southwest's largest outdoor art festivals. This free event attracts more than 80,000 visitors to Boulder City each year, far surpassing the town's population of just over 16,000 residents. The festival showcases incredible art, food, and community spirit, featuring local artists while supporting the local hospital system through its proceeds.

Eliminate: "Turn It Up Tour"

What: Live music with Eliminate

Live music with Eliminate When: Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, from 10 p.m. to midnight

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, from 10 p.m. to midnight Where: Substance, Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Substance, Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas Cost: $24.80

Eliminate takes the stage at Substance, an electrifying venue on the second floor of the Neonopolis Complex in Downtown Las Vegas. Substance offers a captivating and immersive experience of contemporary visual art and fractured sound design, evoking a dark, oppressive, and dystopian future. This exclusive entertainment space combines music, atmosphere, and elevated performance, promising an unforgettable night for your fans. The setting is perfect for Eliminate's lively show, delivering a sensory experience unmatched in Las Vegas.

Other Events

Las Vegas is set for a weekend packed with live music and unforgettable performances. With a range that spans country superstars to local musicians, the city offers an exciting array of sounds and experiences for music lovers of every kind: