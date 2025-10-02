Tyler Burgess on American Monster, Musical Inspiration, and What’s Next — Interview

Tyler Burgess, formerly of Falling in Reverse and now the frontman of American Monster, sat down with Carlota from X107.5 Las Vegas for a raw, funny, and heartfelt conversation that spanned everything from Pantera to Sabrina Carpenter.

Tyler opened up about one of his most surreal experiences: a jam session with Vinnie Paul of Pantera and Hellyeah. Originally walking into the studio expecting to record a metal version of “Send in the Clowns” by Frank Sinatra, Tyler found himself face-to-face with one of his heroes. “I was sh***ing my spine out,” he laughed. Vinnie played drums, they jammed Pantera’s “5 Minutes Alone,” and Tyler left with signed drumsticks and a lifelong memory.

From there, the conversation took an emotional turn. Years later, while on tour with Avenged Sevenfold, Tyler finally saw the reformed Pantera live—side stage, feet from Zakk Wylde, with tears running down his face. “I sobbed. I wept like a baby,” he recalled.

But Tyler’s not living in the past. With American Monster, he’s building something fresh. “Right now, there needs to be a band that shakes things up a bit,” he said. And while he humbly says he's starting at the “bottom,” it’s clear he's far from it. Drawing on years of touring experience and industry insight, Tyler is launching with intent—the debut single has already stirred strong reactions, and merch sold out fast.

What’s next? A Halloween night debut show at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas. “Costumes encouraged,” Tyler grinned. Supporting them will be local favorites Imperial Tide (per Tyler: "reminiscent of like a Rage Against the Machine") and Allura ("sexy Deftones, Sleep Token meets nu-metal"). With future singles already lined up, including a particularly heavy second track and a wild left turn on the third. Tyler is intentionally creating a diverse catalog early. “I don’t want people to get too used to a sound,” he said.

Surprisingly eclectic in his tastes, Tyler listed Pantera, White Zombie, Sleep Token, and even Sabrina Carpenter among his current inspirations. “I’m a fan of the music business,” he said. “When something’s popping, I wanna know why.”

This whole project, he says, is a love letter to metal, horror, nostalgia, and everything he’s ever been inspired by. “Tower Records in 1992... Monster Squad... Elvira... I’m just trying to build this thing and finally invite everyone in.”

Catch American Monster live on Halloween night at Fremont Country Club. Expect riffs, rage, surprises, and maybe even a black tooth shot or two. Get your tickets here.