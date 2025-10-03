A Day to Remember Set to Drop 15th Anniversary Edition of Gold-Certified Album

A Day to Remember plans to release their hit album What Separates Me From You in a special 15th anniversary package. The new version hits stores on November 14, with clear sea glass vinyl and shiny metal artwork. Fans will also get a stripped-down version of "All I Want."

Record stores will stock different colors for collectors. Craft Recordings offers an Electric Smoke press, while Revolver has an Oriole variant. Fans can get a Blue & Pink Swirl from Enjoy the Ride or Transparent Sea Glass from retail stores. The band's official store has a Green Smoke press with gold metal cover art.

Singer Jeremy McKinnon started working on the record back in 2010. He collaborated with Andrew Wade and New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert. The songs tell stories about touring, close bonds, and inner struggles.

The album got to spot 11 on Billboard's chart. It topped three other charts: Alternative, Hard Rock, and Independent Albums. British fans pushed it to number 1 on the UK Rock and Metal list. The RIAA gave it gold status after surpassing half a million records sold.

Their big hit "All I Want" also struck gold. The song made it to number 12 on Billboard's Alternative list. The video featured stars like Pete Wentz, Andrew W.K., and members of The Devil Wears Prada, August Burns Red, and Pierce the Veil.

The band started in Ocala, Florida, 20 years ago. Jeremy McKinnon handles vocals, Neil Westfall plays rhythm guitar, Alex Shelnutt is on drums, and Kevin Skaff is on lead guitar. They've sold five million albums and have 3.5 billion song streams.

The new version keeps all 11 songs from before, plus one more. Fan favorites like "All Signs Point to Lauderdale" and "It's Complicated" sound fresh after being remastered. "This is the House That Doubt Built" rounds out the 32-minute record.