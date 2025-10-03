ContestsEvents
Singer Natalie Lu Kicks Off Global Stadium Tour With System of a Down

Laura Adkins
Wisp attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images

Natalie Lu is a rising star who opens for System of a Down and Deftones on their stadium tour. Lu performs as Wisp. She steps into the spotlight after dropping her first album, If Not Winter, last month. "I just really want to practice more," Lu said during rehearsals in North Hollywood, according to Rolling Stone. "I feel kind of scared about the newer songs that we haven't performed yet." 

This marks a swift climb for the 21-year-old from the Bay Area. She started by posting songs on YouTube just last year. When her video for "Your Face" received over 145 million plays on TikTok, she left her computer science studies behind to make music. "I started realizing I couldn't do it when I was failing all of my finals and I had like a D in every single class," Lu said. "I decided to drop out and pursue music full-time. And honestly, that's the best decision that I've made."

Her new tracks, "Sword," "Breathe Onto Me," "Mesmerized," and "Save Me Now," are popular with fans. She spent a year and a half in LA turning her private thoughts into music. Lu added, "I would wake up with so many ideas in my head, and always leave every studio session with a song."

The shows will bring fresh elements to the stage. A skilled crew will run sound and lights while Lu performs. White lights shine down on flowing drapes while screens show window-like scenes. These match Lu's music videos, which draw from fantasy films like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. Her videos and shows have an unreal, magical aesthetic, dreamlike visuals, and a tightly coordinated sound. 

Shows will run across North America and Europe until fall 2025. You can learn the full schedule and purchase tickets on Wisp's website.

System of a DownWisp
Laura AdkinsWriter
