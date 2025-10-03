The Cure Returns: 2026 Festivals and New Album Hints

The Cure plans to return in 2026 after a seven-year hiatus, with shows at major European festivals. Their first stop will be in Poland on July 3.

The British music icons will take over the main stage at Gdynia's Open'er Festival. The four-day event runs from July 1 through July 4.

They'll also perform more shows across Europe. The band will play Rock En Seine and Primavera Sound, as well as Isle of Wight. They'll also open Norway's Øya Festival, on their first time back since 2019.

Fresh music might come before these shows. "The band had another LP that's virtually finished, as well as a third new record in the works," Smith said per NME last year. Their most recent work, Songs of A Lost World, hit stores in 2024.

On their last outing, at London's Troxy in November 2024, the band played to just 3,000 fans. There were many stars in the crowd that night, including Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Radiohead's Ed O'Brien, Boy George, Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite, and screen star Pedro Pascal.

The band started out in 1976, and despite having 14 albums under their belt, they keep pushing forward.