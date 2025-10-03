This Day in Rock History: October 3

On this day in rock history, Elvis Presley performed in front of an audience for the very first time, and one of the most talented and influential blues-rock guitarists in history was born. Keep reading to discover more about these two events and others that happened on Oct. 3 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The King of Rock and Roll got his first taste of the stage on Oct. 3. These are the most important breakthrough moments and milestones to happen on this day:

1945: Elvis Presley made his first public performance, competing in a youth talent contest at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show in Tupelo, Mississippi. He played the song "Old Shep" by Red Foley and won fifth place, earning him $5 and some fair ride tickets.

Cultural Milestones

Some hugely talented rock musicians were born on Oct. 3, including:

1949: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac's guitarist and co-lead vocalist, was born in Palo Alto, California. He got the public's attention as a part of the duo Buckingham Nicks in the early '70s and became Fleetwood Mac's lead guitarist in 1975, alongside vocalist Stevie Nicks, who was his girlfriend at the time and musical partner.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable shows and albums are celebrated today, including:

1968: The Beatles began recording the song "Savoy Truffle," which was written by George Harrison. It was part of the White Album, which was released a month and a half later on Nov. 22.

