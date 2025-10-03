Thrice Hits 25-Year Milestone With New Album, ‘Horizons/West’

California's Thrice marked their quarter-century run with Horizons/West, their 12th record, on October 3. This release concludes the two-part series that started with Horizons/East in 2021.

"We just did what felt right to us," said drummer Riley Breckenridge, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's always been about exploration and pushing ourselves and incorporating new influences." The band's latest work blends raw intensity with sonic experiments.

Starting in Orange County, the group includes Dustin Kensrue on vocals, Teppei Teranishi with several instruments, Eddie Breckenridge on bass, and Riley Breckenridge on drums. They built their following through 1999's First Impressions EP. The band quickly developed a dedicated local following and attracted a major bidding war early in their career.

In 2003, The Artist in the Ambulance shot them into the spotlight on Island Records. Two years later, in 2005, they switched gears with Vheissu, weaving electronic sounds into their music.

Their most daring move came with The Alchemy Index, four EPs based on earth, air, fire, and water, and released in 2007 and 2008. They also released To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere, featuring "Black Honey."