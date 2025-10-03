Trans-Siberian Orchestra Unveils Prepping Anniversary Celebration for 2025 Tour

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced a massive 64-city winter run, mixing a new spin on "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" with a special tribute to their Beethoven's Last Night album's 25th year. Shows start November 13, with teams hitting both Green Bay and Council Bluffs.

"When I go back and listen to our songs, I am always amazed at how quickly the time has gone by. It's been 25 years since we recorded Beethoven's Last Night, and it seems just like yesterday," said musical director and guitarist Al Pitrelli, according to BraveWords.

"The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" is about a child who explores an old theater on Christmas Eve. After intermission, fans will hear the band's most thunderous hits.

After a four-year break, fans can once again meet the musicians. Night show ticket holders can bring one item to get signed with no extra cost. You can choose an eye-catching lenticular cover with silver discs or a deep red vinyl version.

Staying true to their roots, the group will donate $1 from each ticket to help local groups. They grabbed the No. 4 spot on Pollstar's Top North America Tours and landed at No. 5 in Billboard's mid-2025 rankings for ticket sales. Their signature tune, "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," just reached over 100 million streams.