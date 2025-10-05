This Day in Sports History: October 5

Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some big college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 5 included:

1887: Ellen Hansell won the first U.S. National Championship for women's tennis.

1900: Harry Vardon won the U.S. Open for men's golf, his only U.S. title.

1907: Montreal beat Toronto 17-8 in a Canadian Interprovincial Rugby Football Union match.

1908: Ed Walsh picked up his 40th victory of the MLB season.

1915: Ty Cobb stole his 96th base of the season.

1921: The first baseball World Series radio broadcast featured the Yankees and the Giants.

1942: The Cardinals won their fourth World Series title.

1947: Outfielder Al Gionfriddo robbed Joe DiMaggio of a home run in Game 6 of the World Series.

1950: The Knicks drafted Bob Cousy.

1956: Yogi Berra became the fourth Yankee to hit a World Series grand slam.

1963: In the NHL All-Star Game, the Maple Leafs tied 3-3 with the All-Stars.

1975: Niki Lauda won his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

1980: Alan Jones won his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

1983: Wayne Gretzky started a 51-game scoring streak.

1986: Running back Eric Dickerson ran for an NFL overtime record 42-yard touchdown.

1991: The Fresno State football team tied an NCAA record for most points in a quarter with 49.

2001: Barry Bonds hit his 71st and 72nd home runs of the season.

2003: The Chicago Cubs won their first MLB postseason series since the 1908 World Series victory.

2003: Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall won an NFL game on a 93-yard punt return.

2004: Scottie Pippen retired from the NBA.

2005: Wayne Gretzky made his coaching debut with the Phoenix Coyotes, losing 3-2 to the Canucks.

2013: New Zealand beat South Africa 38-27 to retain the Rugby Championship.

2013: Wladimir Klitschko beat Alexander Povetkin in a 12-round unanimous points decision, retaining his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles.

2014: The South Sydney Rabbitohs defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs to win the National Rugby League Premiership.

Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 5 were Ed Walsh, Wayne Gretzky, and Scottie Pippen.