105-Year-Old NYC Dim Sum Icon Nom Wah Opens First West Coast Location in Las Vegas

Manhattan's longest-running dim sum restaurant, Nom Wah, has expanded to the West Coast, opening its doors at JW Marriott in Summerlin, Las Vegas. This is the first time in 105 years the restaurant has moved beyond New York City's territory.

"I had an opportunity to preserve a piece of old New York. Chinatown is changing so rapidly these days, so it's a breath of fresh air for the old-timers to see that I didn't change anything. I'm that guy who kept old Chinatown old," said Wilson Tang to The New York Times.

Beginning as a small tea parlor in 1920, the original location sits on Doyers Street - a winding street once nicknamed "The Bloody Angle" for its notorious past. Through years of transformation, wars, and financial turmoil, the restaurant remained standing.

Summerlin caught Tang's eye over major coastal cities San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its thriving Asian community and peaceful streets aligned perfectly with his vision. Inside, red barstools, vintage tin tiles, and classic vinyl booths capture the New York spot's essence.

House-made dumplings run between $9 and $10, while piping hot soup dumplings go for $9. Fluffy bao buns cost between $10 and $14, with specialty Peking duck ones priced at $14.

The Las Vegas menu features local additions like $15 wonton noodle soup and $13 lo mein. These dishes play into gambling culture - wontons resemble lucky gold nuggets, while noodles represent prosperity in Chinese tradition.

The kitchen serves up pork and shrimp siu mai ($9.50), crispy scallion pancakes ($9), and turnip cakes topped with taro ($9.50). Like its NYC counterpart, everything comes straight from the kitchen to your table.

The family legacy began when Tang's uncle Wally worked his way up from dishwasher to owner. In New York, they still use the same register and stove from the 1950s, keeping the old ways alive.