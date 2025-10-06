Iggy Pop Wraps Up Final 2025 Show at Age 78 in Washington, D.C.

At The Anthem in Washington, D.C., punk musician Iggy Pop blasted through his last show of the year on September 29. The 78-year-old GRAMMY winner fired off 20 songs with his trademark raw power.

Stripped to the waist, he stormed the waterfront stage with "T.V. Eye," "Raw Power," "I Got a Right," "I Wanna Be Your Dog," and "Search and Destroy," "The Passenger," and more. The D.C. stop marked the end of his global run, which hit three continents. His sweat-soaked performances across many large venues proved age hasn't dulled his skills. On The Music Universe, Mike Bailey wrote, "It was startling, almost as though he was going to walk right off the edge. That's the power with which Iggy Pop burst onto the stage."

His band, Los Tropicanos, backed him up. It includes Corey D. King, Leron Thomas, Brad Truax, Urian Hackney, Ale Campos, Nick Zinner, and Joan Wasser. The Losers and Post-Pop Depression played as well.

Music fans crossed oceans and states to catch the show. Some flew in from Australia, while others drove from Ohio, Georgia, and New Jersey.