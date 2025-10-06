Las Vegas Halloween Event Kicks Off at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest

The annual HallOVeen at the Magical Forest returns to Las Vegas this fall, transforming Opportunity Village's Smith Family Campus into a 2.5-acre Halloween theme park. Running from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, the event features skeletons, pumpkins, ghouls, and a cemetery with decorated trees and glowing jack-o'-lanterns. Guests will encounter friendly witches and ghosts while enjoying rides, spooky-themed mini-golf, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and carnival games.

Along with the attractions, guests can also expect to shop at The Holiday Shoppe, shop at Neon Kiosks, eat in Camelot Hall or outside kiosks, and visit a Beer Garden on selected evenings. Designed for all ages, the event offers something for families, friends, and Halloween fans alike.

HallOVeen hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends and select weekdays. Since the event takes place outdoors, attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. It is suggested that you pre-order tickets on the Opportunity Village website in order to ensure you make it in.

Las Vegas has an abundance of entertainment options related to the fall season. In addition to improvised musicals and art festivals, the Renowned Rise Festival of Lanterns will take place at the Jean Dry Lake Bed. All of these activities are a part of a very busy fall calendar full of activities for both residents and visitors to experience. Seasonal festivities allow us to celebrate at a time that is unique to each season.