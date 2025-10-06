Michelin-Starred Cote Opens Massive 17,000-Square-Foot Restaurant at The Venetian

Cote, the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse founded by Simon Kim in 2017, is set to make its West Coast debut in Las Vegas. Opening Oct. 4, 2025, at The Venetian, the 17,000-square-foot restaurant is designed by David Rockwell and marks Cote's most ambitious project yet. The Las Vegas location reflects Kim's vision of blending fine dining with high-energy entertainment, featuring a luxurious, gold-accented dining room, a skybox, and a DJ booth.

“I wanted to make something that's actually iconically Las Vegas,” Kim says. He sees the Las Vegas market as a unique opportunity for him as a restaurateur to create something more immersive than in other cities. “[In Las Vegas] we get an opportunity to really utilize the level of budget and level of creativity and level of immersiveness that is otherwise not really feasible anywhere,” he says.

Cote's Las Vegas menu expands on the brand's acclaimed Korean barbecue concept, offering signature items such as the Wagyu steak omakase ($225), dry-aged ribeye, and premium Japanese A5 Wagyu from Kobe, Miyazaki, and Sendai. The menu also introduces creative new dishes, including kimchi wagyu paella, bibimbap, and the BlackJack Sandwich — an indulgent combination of A5 Wagyu and truffle. Core favorites such as the USDA Prime and Wagyu Butcher's Feast remain, complemented by a robust selection of raw and shareable plates.

“Club restaurant has a bad reputation for some, because the food and the hospitality are lacking,” he says. “The idea is we carry on the Michelin star New York and Miami seriousness, where our beef is confidently, the best quality beef that money can buy. [It has] caviar, a wine list, our hospitality, our attention to detail — we turned up the club level without necessarily compromising.”

Kim describes the Las Vegas Cote as the brand's largest and most expensive location, employing 150 staff and featuring an extensive beverage program that includes cocktails, soju, regional wines, and craft beers. “The DNA of Las Vegas has always been present in the Cote brand,” Kim says.