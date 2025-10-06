Rock Band 4 Getting Pulled From Digital Stores This Sunday as Licenses Run Out

ContestsEvents
Dan Teodorescu
Three men pretend to sing and play instruments during a Rock Band game demonstration at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles on June 2, 2009. The three day event is North America's premier computer and video game trade show and introduces new products for computers, video game consoles, handheld systems and the Internet.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Rock Band 4 has vanished from PlayStation and Xbox online stores. The music rights for the main soundtrack are hitting their 10-year limit.

Kyle Wynn, the game's producer, broke the news on the game's official Discord channel and subreddit. "With this milestone comes one big change: the original licenses for the core soundtrack are expiring. Because of that, Rock Band 4 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores," said Wynn.

Current owners won't miss out. "If you already own the game, nothing changes — you'll keep full access and still be able to download the game and songs to any new, compatible devices," Wynn wrote to players.

The extra music packs face the same fate. Each set will stop selling when it turns 10. The first batch of 22 tracks going away includes music from Babymetal, Duran Duran, Earth, Wind & Fire, Linkin Park, and Pantera.

Since its October 2015 launch, the game kept adding fresh tracks until January 2024. The final additions were "Wherever You Will Go" by The Calling, "Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Root, and "Thank You" by Dido.

The game built up a massive collection of 748 extra songs. Players can still play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X with their purchased content.

Right now, you can grab the Rivals Bundle version for $9.99 on both systems. This version includes the base game plus bonus tracks.

Wynn concluded, "We're so grateful for the passion this community has shown. From the team, it's been a special experience to serve you with Rivals challenges, a super deep DLC library and a best in class band sim. If you've been meaning to grab a few last songs, now's the time."

PlayStationRock Band 4
Dan TeodorescuWriter
