Rock Band 4 Getting Pulled From Digital Stores This Sunday as Licenses Run Out

Rock Band 4 has vanished from PlayStation and Xbox online stores. The music rights for the main soundtrack are hitting their 10-year limit.

Kyle Wynn, the game's producer, broke the news on the game's official Discord channel and subreddit. "With this milestone comes one big change: the original licenses for the core soundtrack are expiring. Because of that, Rock Band 4 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores," said Wynn.

Current owners won't miss out. "If you already own the game, nothing changes — you'll keep full access and still be able to download the game and songs to any new, compatible devices," Wynn wrote to players.

The extra music packs face the same fate. Each set will stop selling when it turns 10. The first batch of 22 tracks going away includes music from Babymetal, Duran Duran, Earth, Wind & Fire, Linkin Park, and Pantera.

Since its October 2015 launch, the game kept adding fresh tracks until January 2024. The final additions were "Wherever You Will Go" by The Calling, "Send Me on My Way" by Rusted Root, and "Thank You" by Dido.

The game built up a massive collection of 748 extra songs. Players can still play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X with their purchased content.

Right now, you can grab the Rivals Bundle version for $9.99 on both systems. This version includes the base game plus bonus tracks.