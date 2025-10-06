Simple and Fun Activities to Do in the Fall in Nevada

There's no denying that fall is a beautiful time of year, and that goes for wherever you live in the United States. While some areas stay warm from fall straight through the winter months, others get super chilly during this time of year, and both climates have their advantages. Really, fall is more than a season. It's a feeling and mindset. So, no matter where you live, you'll find plenty of fall-themed things to do during the months of September, October and November.

Fall Things to Do in Nevada and Beyond

Visit a Haunted House

'Tis the season for Halloween fun, and you in no way have experienced Halloween until you've been to a haunted house. No matter where you live, chances are, there's a haunted house within driving distance of you. A lot of farms run haunted, and non-haunted, corn mazes during the fall months, too, which can be fun and a great way to be outside in the fall weather.

One popular one is Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, which offers four Haunted Houses, eight live experiences, premium haunted houses, unique entertainment and elevated food and beverages. It's located at 3051 S. Rancho Dr. in Las Vegas.

Have Pumpkin Spice Everything

Pumpkin spice has really taken over the fall months, and it's funny how much people associate fall with the flavor. But, there's no denying that pumpkin spice is everywhere, from lattes to scented candles to cookies. So, if you can't beat them, join them. Pumpkin spice isn't going anywhere, so give it a try when you see it as an option out and about. Or, make your own. I personally love pumpkin spice cake with vanilla frosting. The more spice, the yummier.

Make S'mores By the Fire

While roasting marshmallows and making s'mores during the summer months is fun, there's something extra special about doing that in the fall. The cool, crisp nights are perfect for treats. Sitting around a bonfire and roasting marshmallows can make for a super cozy night. Also, why not switch up for S'mores? Add some extra flavors to it and go beyond the graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

Enjoy a Hike