This Day in Rock History: October 6

Oct. 6 is a bittersweet day for rock music fans — the world los two iconic musicians, but it's also the anniversary of some iconic albums and songs. Keep reading to learn more about all the significant events that happened throughout the years on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A couple of legendary bands and artists had milestone moments on Oct. 6:

The Beatles released a double A-side single with "Something," written by George Harrison, and "Come Together," written by John Lennon. It was the band's first A-side single to feature a song written by Harrison. 1982: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Madonna released her first-ever single, "Everybody." While it failed to make a mark on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At the end of the day, it's all about the music. Here are some iconic songs and records associated with Oct. 6:

David Bowie recorded "The Jean Genie" at New York City's RCA Studios. The song was developed during a jam session on Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Tour and was later included on his Aladdin Sane album. 1995: Alice in Chains released their single "Grind," which is the first track of their self-titled album. Written by the band's lead guitarist, Jerry Cantrell, the song spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Oct. 6 is the day that two titans of the rock genre said goodbye:

Ginger Baker, Cream co-founder and one of the most legendary rock drummers of all time, passed away at the age of 80. Baker is considered a pioneer mainly due to his innovative mix of rock and jazz drumming styles. 2020: A year after the death of Ginger Baker, Eddie Van Halen died at Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Van Halen is considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time, as he's credited with popularizing the finger-tapping guitar technique.