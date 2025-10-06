This Day in Sports History: October 6
Major sports events in October include the MLB playoffs, NBA and NHL preseason games, college football, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, track and field competitions, UEFA Champions League matches, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Over the years, Oct. 6 has witnessed numerous notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Major sports events on Oct. 6 in past years included:
- 1882: In the first postseason meeting of champions from different leagues — a precursor to the modern World Series — the Cincinnati Red Stockings beat the Chicago White Stockings 4-0.
- 1908: The Tigers won the American League Pennant.
- 1911: Cy Young pitched his last game. It marked the 906th game of his career and a 13-3 loss to the Brooklyn Dodgers.
- 1920: Wheeler and Jimmy Johnston became the first brothers to play against each other in a World Series game.
- 1921: The Yankees and Giants recorded a combined five hits in a World Series game.
- 1926: Babe Ruth became the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in a World Series game.
- 1928: Leo Diegel won the PGA Championship, claiming the first of his two consecutive titles.
- 1947: The Yankees beat the Dodgers 4-3 and won their 11th World Series championship.
- 1963: The Dodgers swept the Yankees in the World Series, and pitcher Sandy Koufax was named the MVP.
- 1966: Jim Palmer became the youngest pitcher to record a World Series shutout.
- 1974: Driver Emerson Fittipaldi won his second Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1983: Mike Bossy recorded his 25th career hat trick.
- 1991: David Cone tied a National League record by striking out 19 Phillies.
- 1993: Michael Jordan retired from the NBA, but he returned less than two years later.
- 1996: Kicker Nick Lowery kicked his 373rd career field goal.
- 2010: Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay pitched the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history.
- 2012: New Zealand beat South Africa and won the Rugby Championship.
- 2013: The United States won the Presidents Cup golf series for the fifth consecutive time.
- 2017: The Vegas Golden Knights made their NHL debut and beat the Dallas Stars 2-1.
- 2018: Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor in the fourth round to retain his lightweight title.
- 2018: New Zealand won the Rugby Championship for the sixth time.
- 2023: Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history.
Three athletes stood out on Oct. 6: Mike Bossy, Nick Lowery, and Roy Halladay.
Bossy, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991, was a consistent goal scorer with a record of nine straight seasons with 50 or more goals. Lowery was an NFL All-Star with multiple Pro Bowl selections. He led the league in scoring during his career from 1978 to 1996, retiring with several NFL records for field goal accuracy and the most field goals made. Halladay was known for his commanding presence, a perfect game in 2010, and winning the Cy Young Award in both leagues.