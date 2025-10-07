G2E Las Vegas Hits 25-Year Milestone as Gaming Industry’s Meeting Place

ContestsEvents
The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is marking its 25th anniversary this week at the Venetian in Las Vegas, demonstrating that it is still the preeminent event for gaming professionals from around the globe. The event draws more than 25,000 attendees from over 120 countries and serves as the largest marketplace for gaming professionals seeking innovation, education, and networking.

With the gaming industry continuing to achieve record growth, G2E is benefiting from that growth with even more exhibitors and a more diverse curriculum of educational sessions. This year's agenda features topics on new areas such as prediction markets and mental health, demonstrating the conference's trending topics and responding to emerging issues.

“G2E is really a show for the industry, by the industry,” said Maureen Beddis, senior vice president of membership and events at the American Gaming Association

“The show continues to grow, and that growth is not just in people and exhibit floors, but also it's a growth in the number of topics and the types of things that we're getting to talk about throughout that conference and education program,” Beddis said, noting topics like prediction markets and mental health.

“Las Vegas really represents a great intersection of sports and entertainment and hospitality and gaming,” Beddis said.

With record revenues reported over the past four years, G2E remains a vital platform for shaping the industry's future. Its closeness to highly regarded casino properties like the Venetian increases its practical relevance, so attendees could experience innovations that have a direct impact on the marketplace. The expo also has new activations for the 2025 event, like “the Strip,” an interactive area to demo products and take photos, as well as the first U.S. Distributor and Dealer Championships in history.

“It's exciting that we're able to engage with actual local Las Vegas customers now, and talk about when our product's actually going to be coming to their market,” said Smith, who noted that Bluberi takes pride in routinely working with local Las Vegas vendors on its G2E booth, as well. “That is the biggest gaming market in the world.”

Collaborations with major industry associations continue to ensure G2E's programming remains timely and forward-looking, cementing its role as a cornerstone event that connects global stakeholders across all facets of gaming.

