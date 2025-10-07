Hayley Williams Drops First Solo Album After 20-Year Deal Wraps Up

Paramore's Hayley Williams released Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party in August. The album marks her first work since leaving Atlantic Records after two decades.

"In a lot of ways, writing this record gave the 15-year-old version of myself, who felt like she had lost a lot of her power by signing to a major label, a voice. It freed her, so I don't have to be arrested in that stage of development anymore," said Williams, according to The Face.

She took an unusual step with the release. Fans got special access to 17 tracks through a password-protected website. They picked the final song order before the album went public.

The music tackles big questions about being alone, belief, and growing up. Williams put it out through Post Atlantic, her new music company, which is a sly nod to her past.

She broke the old rules with this release. “I know every pair of hands that has touched this project, and it feels like a real DIY punk rock community,” Williams said of her approach.

The songs approach various social topics. "True Believer" aims at racism and religious bias in the South. Other key tracks include the stark "Glum," the haunting "Mirtazapine," and "Parachute," a last-minute addition that closes the album.

Williams first signed with Atlantic at 15 when Paramore started. The band's deal ended with This Is Why in 2023. Their hits "Misery Business" and "Still Into You" each go more than a billion music streams.