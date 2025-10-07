ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Pop-Up Produce Stands Come Back to Help Healthy Eating and Local Farmers

Las Vegas is reintroducing the Pop-Up Produce Stands this fall, providing residents with access to affordable, locally grown fruits and vegetables. The stands are part of an overall effort to…

Jennifer Eggleston
Fresh and organic vegetables at farmers market
Getty Royalty Free

Las Vegas is reintroducing the Pop-Up Produce Stands this fall, providing residents with access to affordable, locally grown fruits and vegetables. The stands are part of an overall effort to increase healthier eating choices and to support local farmers' markets throughout Southern Nevada.

The Pop-Up Produce Stands will be located at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave., and operate on select Tuesdays from Oct. 7 through Dec. 9. Hours will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

The Southern Nevada Health District, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and Prevail Marketplace are collaborating on the project. The goal of the partners is to improve access to healthy foods and to reduce food insecurity in the region.

As Healthy Southern Nevada revealed in 2023, 16% of residents in Clark County experienced food insecurity. That means there are nearly 366,000 people (including one in five children) who face barriers to accessing healthy food. The goal of the Pop-Up Produce program is to help lessen food insecurity by increasing access and affordability of healthy foods for more families.

Patrons will be able to purchase produce with SNAP/EBT, cash, debit, or credit cards. Additional payment methods at some stands will also provide further access for community members.

The return of Pop-Up Produce Stands signifies Las Vegas' continuing commitment to supporting local agriculture and health and wellness across the community.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
