Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Takes Break From Tour For Cancer Treatment

Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs stepped back from upcoming shows in Asia and Australia for prostate cancer care.

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour," Arthurs posted on social media.

He'll miss shows in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney from October through November. "I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good," he stated.

His bandmates sent words of support online: "Wishing you all the best with your treatment — we'll see you back on stage," as reported by Rolling Stone.

Arthurs and Liam Gallagher started Oasis back in 1991 from the ashes of their former band, The Rain, before Noel Gallagher joined. His guitar work can be heard on three of their albums, including Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

The band's comeback tour started on July 4 in Cardiff. It was their first time playing live since their dramatic 2009 split, when the Gallagher brothers clashed backstage minutes before a Paris festival set.

Industry watchers tell The New York Post the Live '25 Tour should bring in $200 million through Live Nation and Adidas partnerships.