This Day in Rock History: October 7

This day in rock history features milestones from legendary bands such as KISS and The Rolling Stones. Keep reading to learn more about these events and other notable moments that occurred on Oct. 7 throughout the years in the rock world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some famous artists and bands got their big break on this day. They include:

Joy Division released their debut single, "Transmission," through Factory Records. It was the first in a series of hit songs that would establish the band as a cult classic among punk rock fans. 1995: Alanis Morissette's third studio album, Jagged Little Pill, reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It stayed there for 12 weeks and went on to sell over 33 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 7 also witnessed some memorable concerts and recordings throughout the years. Highlights include:

The original lineup of KISS played their final show together in North Charleston, South Carolina. The concert was the last stop on the U.S. leg of the band's The Farewell Tour, after which guitarist Peter Criss was replaced by Eric Singer. 2016: Desert Trip, a six-day music festival, began at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The event, which spanned two consecutive weekends, was nicknamed "Oldchella," as it included a star-studded lineup of rock veterans, such as The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Neil Young, and The Who.