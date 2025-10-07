This Day in Sports History: October 7

Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some big college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 7 included:

1882: The Chicago White Stockings beat the Cincinnati Red Stockings 2-0 in the second World Series baseball game.

1891: Hugh Kirkaldy won the British Open for men's golf by two strokes.

1904: Jack Chesbro picked up an MLB record 41st win of the season.

1916: In college football, Georgia Tech beat Cumberland 222-0.

1928: Paavo Nurmi ran a world record 10-mile time of 50:15.

1933: The Giants beat the Senators 4-1 to win the World Series.

1936: The Brooklyn Dodgers fired manager Casey Stengel.

1950: The Yankees swept the Phillies to win their 13th World Series title.

1962: Judy Kimball won the LPGA Championship, her only major title.

1973: Jackie Stewart won his third Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.

1978: The Los Angeles Dodgers won the pennant.

1979: The Browns' Dino Hall set a club record with nine kickoff returns.

1979: Frank Mahovlich retired from the NHL after a failed comeback attempt.

1984: Walter Payton passed Jim Brown on the NFL career rushing list.

1985: Lynette Woodward became the first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

1986: Steve Yzerman became the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, a title he held for more than 1,300 games.

1989: Rickey Henderson stole a record eight bases in a playoff series.

1995: The Mariners rallied from a 5-0 deficit and forced a Game 5 in their division series against the Yankees.

2000: England lost 1-0 to Germany in the last competitive match at Wembley Stadium.

2007: Loren Roberts won the Senior Players Championship, his third Champions Tour title.

2012: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Johnny Unitas' NFL record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass by throwing his 48th straight game with a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers.

2017: New Zealand beat South Africa to win their fifth Rugby Championship.

Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 7 were Jack Chesbro, Steve Yzerman, and Drew Brees.