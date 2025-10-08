Foo Fighters Hit Asia With New Drummer While Dave Grohl Checks Out Wildlife

Foo Fighters are in the middle of their Asian tour, with Ilan Rubin behind the drum kit. Dave Grohl stalks through local parks between shows, with a camera in his hand, tracking rare birds. His latest social post shows him crouched in thick brush, whispering about winged creatures.

The band's Instagram lit up when they tagged National Geographic in a clip of their wild adventures. "So great meeting our new fans!!!" the band wrote in their caption on social media.

This marks the first major tour across the Pacific with Rubinon drums. Before crossing oceans, they played in tiny clubs across America without warning. Fans packed these small venues, getting their first glimpse of Rubin's style.