Queens Of The Stone Age Play New Flamenco-Style Song As Tour Kicks Off

Queens Of The Stone Age started their Catacombs Tour at The Chicago Theatre with a new track. The band unveiled "Easy Street," which mixed acoustic parts with hand-clapping rhythms.

Fans drew quick links to David Bowie's Let's Dance era on social media. "This does not sound like QOTSA at all! And I don't mean it in a bad way," one Reddit user posted. Another fan pointed out the "Flamenco vibe," adding it stood out as "maybe the most catchy thing they played tonight."

They also played some deep cuts from previous albums, including "Mosquito Song" and "You Got a Killer Scene There, Man," which they played live for the first time since 2007.

Their latest live album, recorded deep under Paris, gave the Catacombs Tour its name. "The conception of The Catacombs Tour was inspired in large part by the band members' collective experience during the creation of their Alive in the Catacombs cinematic and musical opus," the tour notice stated, as reported by Metal Injection.

String and horn sections will add fresh twists to the band's sound. "Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour," as mentioned in a post on the band's official social media accounts.

Shows take place across North America until November 21. Stops include New York's Beacon Theatre, San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall, and LA's Dolby Theater. After that, they cross the Atlantic for dates in Milan, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Antwerp, and London's Royal Albert Hall.