This Day in Sports History: October 8

October sports are all about the Major League Baseball postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, significant college football games, NASCAR's Xfinity 500, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula One. Over the years, Oct. 8 has witnessed many notable sporting events and stories shared by sports legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Despite Larsen having a mixed major league career, his single, unprecedented achievement immortalized him in baseball history. It remains the only perfect game in World Series history. Carmichael's height — standing at 6 feet 8 inches — made him one of the tallest wide receivers in NFL history. In 2020, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Verstappen is recognized as being the youngest driver to compete in Formula One as well as the youngest race winner.