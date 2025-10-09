ContestsEvents
Fontainebleau Las Vegas Rolls Out ‘Locals Only’ Perks as Visitor Numbers Drop

Jennifer Eggleston
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering a free parking promotion to Nevada residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members. The offer is valid from Oct. 6 through Dec. 31. Eligible residents will receive unlimited complimentary self-parking during this promotional period, except on special event days.

The initiative is part of Fontainebleau's new "Locals Only" campaign, created to encourage Las Vegas residents to stay, dine, and play locally as the city experiences a 7.3% decline in visitors through June 2025. The campaign aims to strengthen engagement among Nevada residents and support local tourism during a challenging year for the hospitality industry.

Fontainebleau's "Locals Only" campaign includes a wide range of exclusive offers for Nevada residents with valid identification. Rooms start at the nightly rate of $125; there are no resort fees, and participating restaurants are offering 20% off your meal. Select bars are running buy-one-get-one cocktails, and entertainment venues such as LIV and LIV Beach are offering complimentary admission for local residents.

Additional perks include buy-one-get-one tickets to the Hall of Excellence and 20% off services at IGK Salon. Many of these offers are available to both Nevada residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members, though free parking for Rewards members will not apply during special events.

The new promotion for free parking aligns with a larger trend among Las Vegas resorts, which are seeking to attract local customers. Other Resorts like Caesars Entertainment and Resorts World have announced similar initiatives to drive regional visitors with free parking and consumer discounts for residents. Fontainebleau's move creates an extensive list of benefits to demonstrate that the resort is the premier option for local guests, and its emphasis is on being locally engaged through the end of 2025.

