Glen Powell Named Grand Marshal for South Point 400 NASCAR Race in Las Vegas

Actor and producer Glen Powell has been named the grand marshal for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 12. The race, an important venue in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is expected to draw huge crowds, a feature of the annual fall NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas.

Powell's involvement brings Hollywood star appeal to the race and adds entertainment value by combining professional motorsports and the excitement and reality of high-speed racing. Powell's appeal and action figure personality blend into NASCAR's themes of speed, competition, and spectacle.

His wide-ranging career includes standout performances in blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick and romantic comedy Anyone But You, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for co-writing and starring in Hit Man. Powell is starring in the Hulu comedy series "Chad Powers" and will next be seen in the sci-fi thriller The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright and due for release on Nov. 14.

In The Running Man, which is based on a Stephen King dystopian novel, Powell plays the role of Ben Richards, a desperate father who finds himself competing in a deadly game show on television. The role displays Powell's range and action-based style, and further cements his

Powell's selection as grand marshal adds to a long list of celebrities and athletes who have held the honor at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Morgan Freeman, Mark Wahlberg, Kim Kardashian, Tim Allen, Dana White, and country band Rascal Flatts.

"It was an absolute yes when I was asked to serve as grand marshal for the South Point 400," he said in a statement. "I've grown up around a love of speed and competition, and NASCAR racing embodies that passion like no other. To be part of this tradition in Las Vegas, with all the energy and excitement of the fans, is going to be an unforgettable experience."