Henderson Restaurant’s Creative Approach to Economic Challenges

Pat Dalton Amico, owner of Viva Tequila in Henderson, Nevada, reports that small businesses like his are feeling the strain of a slowing economy. Amico said business has declined over the past six to seven months, with sales down as customers cut back on spending.

"With times the way they are and the economy the way it is, we're not failing. We're struggling. It's not as easy as it was a year ago or four years ago, five years ago," he said.

"Numbers are down over the last six, seven months for us, the numbers are down," he said. He attributed this to economic pressures, stating, "Where the prices are and the economy's going, food and everything else, they have less dollars to spend."

Viva Tequila, in turn, has developed some creative strategies to attract more customers — live entertainment, themed nights, and events such as Taco Tuesday and Whiskey Wednesday. The intent was to keep the community engaged while creating more foot traffic.

Other local businesses, including Pinches Tacos and 3D Retro, have faced similar economic challenges. Several businesses have indicated that they are experiencing declining sales or are closing altogether. The Las Vegas area is experiencing a much larger trend. Rising costs, inflation, and reduced discretionary income are contributing to these difficulties.

Amico urged the community to help sustain local establishments, saying, "Support our local businesses that aren't right there in the middle. It's nice if we go, and they're on all ends of town. And I'd ask the Las Vegas community to come out and support us all. We're part of the community."