Kiss’ Gene Simmons Makes Public Statement After Being Hospitalized
Longtime Kiss bass player and personality Gene Simmons was hospitalized Tuesday, Oct. 7, following a car crash in Malibu, CA, but he's now recovering at home, according to a statement his wife gave NBC4 Los Angeles.
Simmons' SUV veered across multiple lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to a NBC4 Los Angeles report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and struck a parked car just before 1 p.m. in the 25000 block of PCH. Responding deputies say Simmons told them that he had "passed out or fainted" behind the wheel.
Shannon Tweed, his wife, said in a statement to NBC4 Los Angeles that he was probably dehydrated and that doctors had recently changed his medication routine. "He needs to drink more water," she told the news station. Simmons was released and is now recovering at home.
Kiss Bassist Gene Simmons Speaks Out
On Wednesday, Oct. 8, Simmons took to social media to let the world know that he's okay. He also thanked fans for their support.
"Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes," Simmons said in a post on X. "I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well."
Simmons, of course, is a founding member of Kiss and pretty much the face of the band. Well, all of Kiss' band members are equally important, but Simmons is one of the most outspoken of the crew.
Kiss was formed in New York in 1973 by Simmons and Paul Stanley, along with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. They're famous for chart-toppers like "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You."
Next up on Kiss' schedule is the "Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas," a fan event set for Nov. 14 through 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The event will feature Kiss unmasked shows, Q&As with band members like Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, performances by former member Bruce Kulick and tribute bands.