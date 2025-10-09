ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kiss’ Gene Simmons Makes Public Statement After Being Hospitalized

Longtime Kiss bass player and personality Gene Simmons was hospitalized Tuesday, Oct. 7, following a car crash in Malibu, CA, but he’s now recovering at home, according to a statement…

Anne Erickson
Longtime Kiss bass player and personality Gene Simmons was hospitalized Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Getty Images / Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos

Longtime Kiss bass player and personality Gene Simmons was hospitalized Tuesday, Oct. 7, following a car crash in Malibu, CA, but he's now recovering at home, according to a statement his wife gave NBC4 Los Angeles.

Simmons' SUV veered across multiple lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to a NBC4 Los Angeles report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and struck a parked car just before 1 p.m. in the 25000 block of PCH. Responding deputies say Simmons told them that he had "passed out or fainted" behind the wheel.

Shannon Tweed, his wife, said in a statement to NBC4 Los Angeles that he was probably dehydrated and that doctors had recently changed his medication routine. "He needs to drink more water," she told the news station. Simmons was released and is now recovering at home.

Kiss Bassist Gene Simmons Speaks Out

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, Simmons took to social media to let the world know that he's okay. He also thanked fans for their support.

"Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes," Simmons said in a post on X. "I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well."

Simmons, of course, is a founding member of Kiss and pretty much the face of the band. Well, all of Kiss' band members are equally important, but Simmons is one of the most outspoken of the crew.

Kiss was formed in New York in 1973 by Simmons and Paul Stanley, along with original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. They're famous for chart-toppers like "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You."

Next up on Kiss' schedule is the "Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas," a fan event set for Nov. 14 through 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The event will feature Kiss unmasked shows, Q&As with band members like Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, performances by former member Bruce Kulick and tribute bands.

KISS
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Members of the group Talking Heads attend the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony March 18, 2002 in New York City.
MusicTalking Heads Film Screening Shows Band’s Growing Appeal to New GenerationLaura Adkins
Singer Dave Grohl (L) of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Wiltern Theatre on October 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicFoo Fighters Put Out Remastered U.S. Version of ‘Times Like These’ Music VideoDan Teodorescu
Tom Morello attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicTom Morello Announces First Solo Rock Album With 13-Year-Old Son Coming in 2026Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect