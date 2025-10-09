System Of A Down Set to Headline ‘Sick New World’ Festival in 2026 After a Year Off

Metal band System Of A Down will storm the stage at next year's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The news broke when Serj Tankian spilled the details during a signing event at his LA coffee shop. This marks a big return after the group's quiet year in 2025.

The band's past shows at the Vegas fest drew massive crowds, but 2025's event fell through because of sluggish ticket sales. Sharp-eyed fans caught glimpses of what's to come on massive screens at this summer's stadium shows.

Back in 2024, drummer John Dolmayan dropped subtle clues about their comeback plans. While April usually brings the desert heat and music to Vegas, fans are still waiting on exact dates for the 2026 blast. On Q with Tom Power, Serj Tankian said, "When I became obsessed with music finally, I became someone who binged and purged music. So, for three months, I would only listen to one type of music."

They'll hit Europe hard, as well. Starting on June 29, 2026, at Stockholm's Strawberry Arena, they'll thunder through double nights in three major cities. Paris will light up first, then London will rock twice. Warsaw will host the final shows on July 18 and 19. Supporting bands include Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath.