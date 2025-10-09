ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

System Of A Down Set to Headline ‘Sick New World’ Festival in 2026 After a Year Off

Metal band System Of A Down will storm the stage at next year’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The news broke when Serj Tankian spilled the details during…

Laura Adkins
Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at the Banc of California Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Metal band System Of A Down will storm the stage at next year's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. The news broke when Serj Tankian spilled the details during a signing event at his LA coffee shop. This marks a big return after the group's quiet year in 2025.

The band's past shows at the Vegas fest drew massive crowds, but 2025's event fell through because of sluggish ticket sales. Sharp-eyed fans caught glimpses of what's to come on massive screens at this summer's stadium shows. 

Back in 2024, drummer John Dolmayan dropped subtle clues about their comeback plans. While April usually brings the desert heat and music to Vegas, fans are still waiting on exact dates for the 2026 blast. On Q with Tom Power, Serj Tankian said, "When I became obsessed with music finally, I became someone who binged and purged music. So, for three months, I would only listen to one type of music."

They'll hit Europe hard, as well. Starting on June 29, 2026, at Stockholm's Strawberry Arena, they'll thunder through double nights in three major cities. Paris will light up first, then London will rock twice. Warsaw will host the final shows on July 18 and 19. Supporting bands include Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath. 

Fans snapped up tickets fast, and the CEO of System of a Down's management company, Velvet Hammer, co-founded the festival. This tour is expected to be one of the biggest summer events of 2026. You can view the full schedule and buy tickets on System of a Down's website.

Serj TankianSystem of a Down
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Members of the group Talking Heads attend the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony March 18, 2002 in New York City.
MusicTalking Heads Film Screening Shows Band’s Growing Appeal to New GenerationLaura Adkins
Singer Dave Grohl (L) of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Wiltern Theatre on October 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicFoo Fighters Put Out Remastered U.S. Version of ‘Times Like These’ Music VideoDan Teodorescu
Tom Morello attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicTom Morello Announces First Solo Rock Album With 13-Year-Old Son Coming in 2026Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect