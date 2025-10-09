Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 10-October 12

This weekend, Las Vegas entertains everyone with a lineup featuring comedians, singers, and award-winning shows. Laugh along with Jerry Seinfeld, revel in The Texas Tenors' rich harmonies, and relish comedy genius with "Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!" Plus, the city buzzes with even more excitement — from NFL matchups to outdoor movies and festivals under the desert night sky.

Jerry Seinfeld at The Colosseum

What: Star comedian Jerry Seinfeld

Star comedian Jerry Seinfeld When: Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $157

Jerry Seinfeld brings his signature blend of sharp wit and observational brilliance to The Colosseum in Las Vegas for two special performances. Look forward to a well-honed set that's clever in its observations on modern life and communicated in a casual yet sharp style. It's a rare chance to see a comedy great in an intimate, high-energy setting — with laughs that remind you why Seinfeld remains one of the most enduring voices in standup.

The Texas Tenors

What : Live musical performance

: Live musical performance When: Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: South Point Showroom, South Point Casino, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas,

South Point Showroom, South Point Casino, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Cost: $35

Celebrate 15 years of harmony, heart, and powerhouse vocals with The Texas Tenors, the most successful music group in "America's Got Talent" history. JC, Marcus, and John had their initial performance in 2009 and they have since traveled to over 2000 concerts, won three Emmys, and had a plethora of No. 1 albums on Billboard. With a unique sound that blends country, classical, and Broadway influences, the 15th Anniversary Tour features new songs and old favorites.

"Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!"

What: Well-known, long-time comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short

Well-known, long-time comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short When: Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $206

"Steve Martin and Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!" is a phenomenal comedy show. The duo comedically laments Hollywood, fame, and each other, with spontaneous banter, tight punchlines, and cheeky self-deprecation. You can feel the warmth and authentic goofiness that has been encouraged throughout their friendship that has lasted for over 30 years, since "Three Amigos." This show eloquently expresses their heartwarming, humorous celebration of friendship and the unique instrument of laughter through standup, stories, and music.

Other Events

Las Vegas presents an elevated atmospheric experience this October, offering a well-balanced mix of sporting events, festivals, and family-friendly activities. From thrilling NFL action to lively downtown gatherings, the city offers plenty of ways to enjoy the season: