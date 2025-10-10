Alter Bridge Unveils New Single ‘What Lies Within’ Ahead of Eighth Album Release

Alter Bridge dropped "What Lies Within" on Oct. 8, alongside an animated video directed by J.T. Ibanez. The track is a part of their eighth record, due Jan. 9, 2026, on Napalm Records.

The songs were recorded during spring sessions at California's 5150 studio and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette's own Florida studio. The songs feature both singers trading lead duties. On "Trust In Me," Kennedy takes the verses while Tremonti owns the chorus. They switch roles for "Tested And Able." The epic closer "Slave To Master" is their longest song yet.

Their first single, "Silent Divide," has gotten two million views since its September launch. The track continues to gain momentum on the radio.

The band has scored six straight Top 20 spots on the Billboard album charts since starting in Florida in 2004. Their track "Blackbird" was voted as having the best guitar solo of all time by Guitarist Magazine readers, while critics gave their 2013 album, Fortress, great reviews.

The band kicks off their "What Lies Within" tour on Jan. 15, 2026, in Hamburg. The opening bands for their 31-date European tour are Daughtry and Sevendust.

American shows start on April 25 in Orlando. Filter joins on some dates, while Sevendust and Tim Montana split others. The run will end on May 24 in Tampa.