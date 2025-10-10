Carbone Riviera: Seafood Dining Experience Opens at Bellagio’s Famous Fountains

Major Food Group and MGM Resorts International are introducing Carbone Riviera, a new seafood restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas. Reservations opened Oct. 9, with the grand opening set for Nov. 7.

Located in the former Picasso space, Carbone Riviera overlooks Bellagio's world-famous fountains, creating a theatrical dining experience with panoramic water views. The restaurant emphasizes refined yet lively service, complementing its prime fountainside setting.

Carbone Riviera marks a new direction for Major Food Group's celebrated Italian-American concept, focusing on seafood and tableside presentation. The menu features Chef Mario Carbone's signature Spicy Lobster Meatballs, spicy Rigatoni Vodka, and a two-pound Lobster Pasta. It also highlights a whole-fish program with salt-baked branzino and grilled Dover sole, alongside an ice tower offering Dungeness and king crabs, oysters, sea urchin, and razor clams, all flown in daily.

Carbone Riviera will join other high-end restaurants at Bellagio, including Wolfgang Puck's Spago and Le Cirque, further enhancing the resort's fine dining offerings.

“This is without exaggeration one of the most important, not to mention gorgeous, restaurant spaces in America: to say that it is an honor to be its latest steward does not do this moment justice,” says Major Food Group Co-Founder Mario Carbone.