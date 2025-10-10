ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Carbone Riviera: Seafood Dining Experience Opens at Bellagio’s Famous Fountains

Major Food Group and MGM Resorts International are introducing Carbone Riviera, a new seafood restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas. Reservations opened Oct. 9, with the grand opening set for…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lobster entree
Getty Royalty Free

Major Food Group and MGM Resorts International are introducing Carbone Riviera, a new seafood restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas. Reservations opened Oct. 9, with the grand opening set for Nov. 7.

Located in the former Picasso space, Carbone Riviera overlooks Bellagio's world-famous fountains, creating a theatrical dining experience with panoramic water views. The restaurant emphasizes refined yet lively service, complementing its prime fountainside setting.

Carbone Riviera marks a new direction for Major Food Group's celebrated Italian-American concept, focusing on seafood and tableside presentation. The menu features Chef Mario Carbone's signature Spicy Lobster Meatballs, spicy Rigatoni Vodka, and a two-pound Lobster Pasta. It also highlights a whole-fish program with salt-baked branzino and grilled Dover sole, alongside an ice tower offering Dungeness and king crabs, oysters, sea urchin, and razor clams, all flown in daily.

Carbone Riviera will join other high-end restaurants at Bellagio, including Wolfgang Puck's Spago and Le Cirque, further enhancing the resort's fine dining offerings.

“This is without exaggeration one of the most important, not to mention gorgeous, restaurant spaces in America: to say that it is an honor to be its latest steward does not do this moment justice,” says Major Food Group Co-Founder Mario Carbone.

In addition to the restaurant, Bellagio is introducing private yacht tours of Lago di Como. “Poised to become one of Las Vegas' most coveted luxury experiences, the yacht will reimagine one of the city's most iconic landmarks into an intimate escape, inviting select guests to cruise the lake as the world-famous Fountains dance around them,” according to a news release from the resort.

Las Vegas Hotelsrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
COLOGNE, GERMANY - MAY 23: Ekaterina Leonova and Diego Pooth perform on stage during the final show of the 18th season of the television competition show "Let's Dance" at MMC Studios on May 23, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)
Local NewsDancing With the Stars Sets Up Las Vegas Stage Show in 2026Jennifer Eggleston
MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 08: The entrance at the "The Legend of the Titanic" Immersive Exhibition at Paketposthalle München on May 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Bojan Ritan/Getty Images)
Local NewsNew Titanic Ghost Tour Kicks Off at Luxor Exhibition This WeekendJennifer Eggleston
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury drives the ball against A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Aces defeated the Mercury 90-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Local NewsWNBA Finals Game 1 Pulls in 2.5 Million Peak Viewers, Breaks 28-Year RecordJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect