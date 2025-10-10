Dancing With the Stars Sets Up Las Vegas Stage Show in 2026

Dancing with the Stars: Live is coming to the Las Vegas Strip, taking the excitement of the long-running TV competition to the stage. The live show is scheduled to start performances in April 2026 at the BleauLive Theater located inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The experience represents a new iteration of the brand, inviting fans of the series to enjoy the glitz, the endless choreography, and the pageantry associated with Dancing with the Stars live and in person.

Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, best known for her work on “La La Land” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” will direct the stage production. Celebrity guest stars will appear throughout the show, with specific names to be announced at a later date.

The professional dancer lineup will include several fan favorites: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills. While this cast is confirmed for the launch, producers note that cast members may change over the course of the run.

Audiences can expect a mix of routines featured during Season 34 of the television series, along with original performances created exclusively for the Las Vegas engagement. Each show will highlight the dancers' artistry through new choreography that celebrates the evolution of the “Dancing with the Stars” brand.