Groundbreaking ‘Black Sabbath – The Ballet’ Fuses Heavy Metal With Classical Dance

Through November 2025, a striking mix of metal and dance unfolds as the Birmingham Royal Ballet takes its Black Sabbath show on the road. The Sinfonia orchestra breathes new life into eight thundering metal classics, and the performance is called Black Sabbath — The Ballet.

Each act bursts with raw power. "War Pigs" sets the stage ablaze. Then, "Iron Man," "Paranoid," and "Black Sabbath" play. Raúl Reinoso, Cassi Abranches, and Pontus Lidberg created the acts with Christopher Austin's fresh take on the music.

On their website, the Birmingham Royal Ballet said, "Sparks fly in this intriguing new response to Black Sabbath's music and legacy — the first true heavy metal ballet experience." Carlos Acosta, the director of the ballet, paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at recent shows after the singer's death on July 22.

Act one strikes hard. Seventeen dancers clad in black twist and turn as metal meets strings. Next, dancers perform graceful moves matched with taped talks. The show peaks as additional dancers storm the stage to mark metal's mighty rise.

This bold clash of styles writes a new chapter in art. From the grit of Birmingham's Aston streets, Black Sabbath sparked a revolution. Critics sneered, but millions fell under their spell as heavy metal took hold.