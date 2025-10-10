New Titanic Ghost Tour Kicks Off at Luxor Exhibition This Weekend

Tickets for Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas are now on sale at titaniclasvegas.com. Guests can experience a wide variety of authentic artifacts recovered from the Titanic and learn some of the lesser-known stories, myths, and ghost stories pertaining to the doomed journey.

A new guided experience titled “Omens, Premonitions, & Superstitions” will debut as a limited-time addition to the exhibition. Running on weekends from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31, the eerie tour focuses on unsettling coincidences and chilling accounts connected to the Titanic's history.

The exhibit features more than 350 real artifacts, including a 15-ton piece of the ship's original starboard hull — one of the largest Titanic artifacts ever brought up from the ocean. Visitors will also see passenger and crew personal belongings and recreations of spaces reminiscent of the majesty and feel of the ship.