New Titanic Ghost Tour Kicks Off at Luxor Exhibition This Weekend
Tickets for Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas are now on sale at titaniclasvegas.com. Guests can experience a wide variety of authentic artifacts recovered from the Titanic and learn some of the lesser-known stories, myths, and ghost stories pertaining to the doomed journey.
A new guided experience titled “Omens, Premonitions, & Superstitions” will debut as a limited-time addition to the exhibition. Running on weekends from Oct. 11 through Oct. 31, the eerie tour focuses on unsettling coincidences and chilling accounts connected to the Titanic's history.
The exhibit features more than 350 real artifacts, including a 15-ton piece of the ship's original starboard hull — one of the largest Titanic artifacts ever brought up from the ocean. Visitors will also see passenger and crew personal belongings and recreations of spaces reminiscent of the majesty and feel of the ship.
The immersive tour, led by artifact specialists, guides guests through precision craftsmanship replicas of the Titanic's first and third class cabins, grand staircase, and promenade deck. The guided experience combines educational information with a haunting experience of superstition and fate to create a memorable trip through one of history's most compelling maritime tragedies.