Record Store Day Black Friday: More Than 170 Limited Vinyl Releases Coming to Local Record Shops

Music fans will find 170+ special vinyl pressings at their neighborhood shops this Nov. 28. The Record Store Day Black Friday event brings rare cuts from Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Talking Heads, and Prince to turntables nationwide.

The star attraction is The Original Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, which adds four tracks to the 1963 album: "Rocks and Gravel," "Let Me Die in My Footsteps," "Rambling, Gambling Willie," and "Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues," according to SPIN.

Dylan fans get a second treat: a seven-inch vinyl single of "Masters of War" recorded in poet Alan Lomax's apartment in 1963. The B-side catches an intimate chat between Dylan and Lomax.

The Wicked: For Good soundtrack is a double-picture disc set with fresh artwork and a poster, with color schemes that represent Wicked Witch Elphaba and Good Witch Glenda.

Billie Eilish's live EP from the London Palladium arrives on 10-inch vinyl, with live versions of "Skinny," "Wildflower," "Birds of a Feather," and "L'Amour de ma Vie."

Talking Heads' Tentative Decisions: Demos & Live comes from a rare 1974 tape that catches the band, then called the Artistics, before Jerry Harrison joined.

Prince's Around the World in a Day: The Singles has seven-inch versions of four hits plus "4 the Tears in Your Eyes" from We Are the World.

Live 1975 shows Fleetwood Mac with new members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The set list includes "Hypnotized" and "Oh Well" from their Peter Green era.

This year's Record Store Day Ambassador, Post Malone, drops Long Bed, with nine fresh tracks pressed on bright orange vinyl.

The sale starts at 8 AM on Nov. 28. The releases are split into three types: shop-only items, RSD first releases that might pop up later elsewhere, and small-batch regional pressings under 1,000 copies.