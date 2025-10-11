This Day in Sports History: October 11

Notable sports events in October include the MLB playoffs, NBA and NHL preseason games, college football, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, track meets, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. In past years, Oct. 11 has seen many momentous sports moments and stories from legends of the game. These are some of them.

Trottier earned multiple individual awards, including the Hart, Art Ross, Calder, and Conn Smythe Trophies, and was a key part of the Islanders' 1980s dynasty. Sanders' fame stems from being the only person to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, his charismatic personality, nicknames such as "Prime Time," his flashy style, and his electrifying touchdowns. Martinez was an eight-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched for the Boston Red Sox and won a World Series title in 2004.