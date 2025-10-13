ContestsEvents
Ghost Hunter Guides Spirit Tours Through Historic Las Vegas Sites With High-Tech Equipment

Researcher of the paranormal Danielle Nicole has spent almost twenty years studying and researching haunted locations and the unseen; her fascination with the supernatural began when she was a child…

Researcher of the paranormal Danielle Nicole has spent almost twenty years studying and researching haunted locations and the unseen; her fascination with the supernatural began when she was a child and witnessed a figure with a wispy body in shadows at her family home in Tampa. The scary reality became a lifelong pursuit of understanding the paranormal, leading her to write about unexplained phenomena and to explore her own unexplained experiences.

Nicole recently discovered that she possesses psychic medium abilities, an awakening that deepened her connection to the spirits she studies:

"Not everybody can feel it. I just recently discovered that I have psychic medium abilities. I've always felt when they're around, but not to the extent that I do now. … I can feel tingling where my third eye would be. It's a very strong tingle-pulse feeling. I'm learning how to understand that, how to work with that, and also how to protect myself through that. It's just energy—getting nauseous, feeling lightheaded, or just being affected by whatever energy is in that vicinity."

Her investigations often produce physical sensations that reflect the emotional energy of a location. "Once, the spirits [there] were quiet; they were shy. Nobody's ever tried to really communicate with them before. There's a lot of activity in that building. You can feel it. I think as more people start going in there and communicating, and more equipment is brought in, they're going to start coming out."

Through her company, Vegas Afterlife, Nicole provides ghost tours and investigations in Las Vegas, leading our guests in exploring abandoned and historic sites such as Whiskey Pete's casino and the Pioneer Saloon. Each tour illuminates the history of each location, applying advanced and modern technology in paranormal research, such as thermal cameras, REM-PODs, electromagnetic detectors, laser grids, Spirit Boxes, and digital recorders.

Las Vegas has embraced its haunted side with year-round attractions that include ghost tours, horror-themed venues, film festivals, and immersive experiences. Nicole views these experiences as opportunities for education, connection, and understanding. "I get excited when I get scratched, because that's how I know that they're around."

