Girl Scouts to Sell Cookies at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Team Up With F1 for STEM Education

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will take part in the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking the first time Girl Scout Cookies will be sold at the international motorsport event. Scheduled for Nov. 20-22, the collaboration aims to combine entrepreneurship, education, and empowerment for young women across the region.

In addition to selling cookies, scouts will also have the unique opportunity to tour the event and meet F1 Academy drivers. These experiences are meant to build STEM learning and provide first-hand experience with careers in motorsports and similar fields.

The Girl Scouts will operate designated cookie booths in both the official fan zone and the F1 Paddock. All proceeds will support the organization's mission to prepare girls for leadership and success through hands-on experiences and community involvement.

"Not only will this partnership strengthen their entrepreneurial skills, but it will also expose them to careers in the motorsports industry," Kimberly Trueba, CEO of the local Girl Scouts chapter, said in a statement. "This is truly an experience of a lifetime for our girls, and we are excited to be highlighting the impact that Girl Scouts makes on this global stage."