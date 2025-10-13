Las Vegas Athletics Get Green Light for $2B Stadium on Old Tropicana Site

The Las Vegas Athletics reached another milestone in their relocation efforts as the Clark County Zoning Commission approved a development agreement with the team on Oct. 9. The agreement sets building and height restrictions for the new $2 billion stadium due to its proximity to Harry Reid International Airport. The approval came exactly one year after the demolition of the Tropicana hotel, where the new stadium is now under construction.

The 30,000-capacity stadium is scheduled to launch in 2028, which is a big advancement in Major League Baseball's presence in Las Vegas. This move by the Athletics is part of a larger plan to solidify the city's growing status as a professional sports city where the Raiders and Golden Knights are transforming the Strip into a home for major league franchises.

Fan engagement is already underway, with surveys circulating to gauge preferences for the upcoming 2028 season. Some local fans have gone a step further, purchasing Aviators season tickets to secure early access to the new stadium's priority seating program.

Among those eagerly awaiting the move is longtime baseball enthusiast John Fields. “It's interesting that there are people that say that Vegas is a Dodger town, and if you're a Dodger fan, you can't be an A's fan and I've always commented, it's not like a religion where you can only pick one… Right now, frankly, the A's are more fun to watch. They're a young group, highly enthusiastic... and they're only going to be getting better when they get to Vegas,” Fields contended. Fields has been on board with the A's move to Vegas from the beginning.

“Those of us that followed the facts knew that the funding was there. We had every reason to believe that the team was seriously intent on moving here. We've also, several of us, have gone to watch parties and have gotten to know fairly well some of the team officials, and some of them have already started moving here,” Fields revealed. He's already planning on how to get the best tickets in the stadium.