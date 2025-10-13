Las Vegas Restaurant Scene Grows With Dozen New Spots and Old Favorites Coming Back in October
Las Vegas continues to see a surge in new dining experiences this October with the launch, relocation, and return of several high-profile restaurants and bars. Holsteins Shakes & Buns in…
Las Vegas continues to see a surge in new dining experiences this October with the launch, relocation, and return of several high-profile restaurants and bars.
Holsteins Shakes & Buns in Downtown Las Vegas has introduced a weekend brunch menu, featuring inventive dishes that blend the restaurant's playful culinary style with classic morning fare.
Ada's Food + Wine, co-owned by James Trees, is moving from Tivoli Village to the Arts District, with a reopening planned for December. High Steaks Vegas at the Rio is set to open on Oct. 14, expanding the city's steakhouse scene with a modern twist.
Prince St. Pizza brings its famed New York-style Sicilian slices to Henderson this week with a new location on East Serene Avenue. Meanwhile, the Silverton is celebrating fall with its third annual Cider Fest at the Shady Grove Lounge, running through Nov. 9 and featuring a lineup of seasonal ciders and cocktails.
At the Lexi hotel, the new RSK concept has debuted a seven-course aphrodisiac tasting menu with wine pairings, available Thursday through Sunday. P.O.P.S. (Pride of Philly Steaks) is undergoing a full renovation of its Decatur Boulevard location, continuing service through its newly launched Pride of Philly Food Truck.
Hawaiian Bros has opened a new restaurant on West Craig Road, serving island-inspired plate lunches until midnight on weekends. Hearthstone, which closed in 2023, is returning to Red Rock Resort in early 2026 with a redesigned space led by Michelin-starred chef Jason McLeod.
Viva at Resorts World is launching its first drag brunch on Oct. 11, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race stars and a family-style menu with bottomless cocktails. First Watch has also opened its first Valley location in North Las Vegas, offering breakfast and brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Twin Creeks Steakhouse at the Silverton has added an upscale Sunday brunch with bottomless beverages, and Boa Steakhouse is set to reopen at the Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian on Oct. 17, marking its return to the Strip after more than a decade.