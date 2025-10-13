Las Vegas Restaurant Scene Grows With Dozen New Spots and Old Favorites Coming Back in October

Las Vegas continues to see a surge in new dining experiences this October with the launch, relocation, and return of several high-profile restaurants and bars.

Holsteins Shakes & Buns in Downtown Las Vegas has introduced a weekend brunch menu, featuring inventive dishes that blend the restaurant's playful culinary style with classic morning fare.

Ada's Food + Wine, co-owned by James Trees, is moving from Tivoli Village to the Arts District, with a reopening planned for December. High Steaks Vegas at the Rio is set to open on Oct. 14, expanding the city's steakhouse scene with a modern twist.

Prince St. Pizza brings its famed New York-style Sicilian slices to Henderson this week with a new location on East Serene Avenue. Meanwhile, the Silverton is celebrating fall with its third annual Cider Fest at the Shady Grove Lounge, running through Nov. 9 and featuring a lineup of seasonal ciders and cocktails.

At the Lexi hotel, the new RSK concept has debuted a seven-course aphrodisiac tasting menu with wine pairings, available Thursday through Sunday. P.O.P.S. (Pride of Philly Steaks) is undergoing a full renovation of its Decatur Boulevard location, continuing service through its newly launched Pride of Philly Food Truck.

Hawaiian Bros has opened a new restaurant on West Craig Road, serving island-inspired plate lunches until midnight on weekends. Hearthstone, which closed in 2023, is returning to Red Rock Resort in early 2026 with a redesigned space led by Michelin-starred chef Jason McLeod.

Viva at Resorts World is launching its first drag brunch on Oct. 11, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race stars and a family-style menu with bottomless cocktails. First Watch has also opened its first Valley location in North Las Vegas, offering breakfast and brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.